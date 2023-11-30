WINDSOR
    • Students name LaSalle snow plow

    Already a gaming icon, Sonic is now a snow plow.

    Sonic Le Chasse-Neige was introduced to grade one students at Monseigneur Augustin Caron in LaSalle.

    Five schools took part in a contest to name LaSalle's new plow and sonic was the winner.

    One of the students who is obsessed with Sonic The Hedgehog, suggested the name.

    Sonic was deployed for the first time last Friday.

