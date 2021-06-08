WINDSOR, ONT. -- A fire that destroyed a vacant residence in Tecumseh nearly a month ago is being investigated as arson, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police were called to an address on Walker Road south of Highway 3 on May 10 to assist Tecumseh fire crews with a structure fire.

Police say a vacant residence was destroyed by the fire.

There were no injuries as a result.

The Tecumseh Fire Department has deemed the fire an act of arson and the OPP Crime Unit continues to investigate.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area to contact them.

Those with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com