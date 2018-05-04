

CTV Windsor





Some wild weather whipped through Windsor-Essex Friday afternoon, downing trees and powerlines.

Environment Canada issued a wind warning and a thunderstorm warning. The thunderstorm warning has ended.

Wind gusts of 90 to 100 km/h are likely across much of the region after a cold front moves through from early to late afternoon Friday.

Ottawa street is closed from Howard to Marentette. Tree is down and took power lines with it. Trees also down along Giles, but traffic moving. @CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/W2BGvybDGf — Angelo Aversa (@AngeloAversaCTV) May 4, 2018

The storm ripped through mid-afternoon, causing damage to trees and powerlines on Ottawa Street and other parts of the region. A transformer blew near Ouellette and Tecumseh, according to AM800.

Enwin says power was out, but has since been restored for most parts of Walkerville, the downtown core and south central areas.

A burn ban is in effect in Amherstburg until further notice due to high winds.

ERCA has issued a flood watch for southern Essex County.

Winds are expected to diminish this evening as a high pressure ridge moves in.

Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.



Wind warnings are issued when there is a significant risk of damaging winds.

A transformer has blown near Ouelltte and Tecumseh. As seen from @am800cklw ! Photos from @danmac939 #cklw pic.twitter.com/3SRK8YEGm0 — Kristylee Varley (@KVarley800) May 4, 2018