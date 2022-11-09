'Strict compliance' to mask policy is required: UWindsor

University of Windsor officials say students, faculty, staff and visitors are required to comply with the COVID-19 Mask Policy to the fullest extent possible.

The university sent out a message to the campus community on Wednesday.

“At this time, the University of Windsor requires wearing a mask whenever physical distancing of two metres/six feet (2m / 6 ft.) cannot be maintained. However, wearing masks when indoors regardless of physical distancing is strongly recommended,” said the message

“The cooperation of our campus community towards keeping each other healthy will also serve to minimize the burden on our healthcare system.”

Public health officials have noted that the province is facing a triple threat from the flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

St. Clair College officials say they are not considering reinstating a mandatory mask policy at this time.

However, a number of Toronto area post-secondary institutions have said they may reinstate mask policies if public health COVID-19 guidelines change.

So far, Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU), Humber College and York University have indicated their willingness to reexamine masking policies if guidance changes.

The University of Waterloo reinstated its masking requirement on Tuesday for indoor academic instruction. Starting on Wednesday, masks will be required at lectures, seminars, labs, tests and exams.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Wednesday that he is encouraging Ontario residents to wear a mask whenever they are in a situation that is less safe, but stopped short of committing to any sort of renewal of mask mandates in the province.

The premier would not say whether the government might entertain bringing back masks in schools, but reiterated the latest advice from Ontario Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore and also encouraged people to go get their flu shots and their COVID-19 booster shots.

Flu shots are now available through primary care providers and vaccination clinics. COVID-19 bivalent boosters are also available. The public can visit wevax.ca for eligibility information or to book an appointment.

With files from CTVNews.ca.