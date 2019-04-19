

CTV Windsor





The Detroit Red Wings have named former captain Steve Yzerman as the team's new general manager.

In a Friday afternoon news conference, Yzerman was named as the replacement for long-time GM, Ken Holland.

Under Holland’s management over the last 22 years, the Red Wings won three Stanley Cups and four President’s Trophies.

Holland has been promoted to senior vice president and senior advisor to hockey opertions. But other teams around the NHL, including Edmonton and Seattle, have contacted Detroit to inquire about his availability.

The 53-year-old Yzerman stepped down as general manager of the Tampa Bay Lightning prior to the team’s excellent regular season. He moved into the role of senior adviser in September for the Lighting.

Following a 62-win season, the Bolts were swept from the playoffs by the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Yzerman spent his entire 22-season Hall of Fame career with the Red Wings, serving as captain from 1986-2006.

— With files from TSN