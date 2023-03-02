Stellantis partners with UWindsor for applied leadership program

University of Windsor campus in Windsor, Ont., on Oct. , 2022. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor) University of Windsor campus in Windsor, Ont., on Oct. , 2022. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver