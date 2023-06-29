Stellantis eliminates more positions in Windsor

Unifor says 12 members at Windsor’s headquarters received notices from Stellantis on Wednesday following an earlier round in December.

Steve Morash, President, Local 1498 said the notices were a disappointment to Unifor members who manage the company’s Mopar parts department.

“Because of the action in stateside we knew it could happen here while not a complete surprise it is sad.”

Morash told CTV News that Stellantis announced it was eliminating positions and outsourcing the work.

“They are inventory control analysis. They contact suppliers to make sure the parts are being shipped to warehouses.”

The parts are then shipped to dealers for vehicle repairs.

Morash added the union intends to continuing fighting to save the position during the next round of contract negotiations.

“We will be working through bargaining this fall to save as many people as possible.”

Unifor Local 1498 also represents office, clerical and engineering workers.

Morash said the company handed notices to two other union members in engineering and production in December.

He pointed out the employees have high seniority but many are not yet eligible for retirement benefits.

The notices will not take effect until the end of the year.