Standoff on Wyandotte Street results in 66-year-old man arrested

Windsor police say a 66-year-old man is facing charges after a 13-hour standoff on Wyandotte Street.

Officers were called to a residence in the 4300 block of Wyandotte Street East for a dispute between the complainant and a male suspect around 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Police say they learned that the man who lives at the involved residence was holding a knife and making threats.

When officers arrived on scene, they say they saw the suspect retreat into the house with a knife. They immediately set up a perimeter around the home and called in Windsor Police Emergency Services Unit personnel, a negotiator, and command bus for assistance.

Windsor police on scene of a police situation on Wyandotte St. E on Sept. 8, 2022. (Source: @_OnLocation_/Twitter)

Officers established contact with the suspect, who refused to leave the residence.

Around 11 p.m., police say the suspect exited the residence and was arrested without incident.

The 66-year-old man from Windsor will face charges of possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose and uttering threats.

Windsor police on scene of a police situation on Wyandotte St. E on Sept. 8, 2022. (Source: @_OnLocation_/Twitter)

This continues to be an ongoing investigation, anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.