St. Clair College is expanding its footprint in downtown Windsor.

The college announced with the construction of 31,921 sq. ft. of space in the One Riverside Drive building.

College officials say the location is ideal for students and staff as it is across the street from all of the student services available inside our St. Clair College Centre for the arts.

The classroom space will be ready for occupancy for the first day of classes in September.

Students at this new location will be taking classes in a two-year General Business diploma, and in the college’s new Data Analytics graduate certificate.

St. Clair College president Patti France says she is happy to see this expansion downtown.

“With St. Clair’s continued growth in enrolment this opportunity to expand our presence in this downtown anchor is a 'win/win' for everyone,” says France. “It recognizes Windsor's effort to revitalize the downtown, and achieves the College's paramount goal of accommodating our students in state-of-the-art facilities.”

The college’s downtown campus will now include classroom space in the One Riverside Drive building, St. Clair College Centre for the Arts at 201 Riverside Drive W., the MediaPlex on the northwest corner of Victoria and University Ave. W., and the TD Student Success Centre across the street on the southwest corner of Victoria and University Ave. W.

“This creates a wonderful environment for students, providing extra space for classrooms, meeting facilities, and study areas,” says France. “The addition of approximately 1,000 students to our downtown campus also means more foot traffic for downtown businesses, providing them with opportunities for growth.”

One Riverside Drive is managed by Europro Real Estate. Josef Jakubovic, Europro President says the company is thrilled to be working with the College.

“One Riverside is a prominent building in the core and we are excited to add to the revitalization of downtown by attracting St. Clair College as a tenant. The College has a culture of excellence and is a great fit for this Class A building,” says Jakubovic.

“Cities all over North America are rediscovering their soul in their inner city cores. The visionary planning of St. Clair College is spearheading the big comeback by bringing youth and vitality back to the downtown.”