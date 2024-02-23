WINDSOR
Windsor

    • St. Clair College convocation celebrates academic and community achievement

    St. Clair College convocation on Feb. 22, 2024. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor) St. Clair College convocation on Feb. 22, 2024. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    St. Clair College’s 56th convocation took place at the Chrysler theatre Thursday afternoon.

    The college awarded an honorary degree to community builder Mehari Hagos, whose MH100 Teen Bootcamp Youth Fitness Centre has flourished in the community helping to mentor at risk youth in the city.

    Over 300 graduates walked across the stage fulfilling the ceremonial exercise, receiving certifications, diplomas and degrees – and now, embark on careers and ventures in their chosen fields.

    This convocation is the last for retiring president of the college, Dr. Patricia France, who has held the position since 2015.

    "It has been a privilege to serve the students of St. Clair and my greatest pleasure to have seen you achieve your aspirations as graduates,” said France. “Thank you - and please remember, be kind."

    St. Clair College convocation on Feb. 22, 2024. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    London attack ruling first to recognize terror on grounds of white nationalism

    The case of an Ontario man who carried out a deadly attack on a Muslim family was the first to recognize terrorism on grounds of white supremacist ideology and further emphasized that terrorism isn't limited to those who belong to specific groups, experts and observers said after the landmark trial ended this week.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News