St. Clair College convocation celebrates academic and community achievement

St. Clair College’s 56th convocation took place at the Chrysler theatre Thursday afternoon.

The college awarded an honorary degree to community builder Mehari Hagos, whose MH100 Teen Bootcamp Youth Fitness Centre has flourished in the community helping to mentor at risk youth in the city.

Over 300 graduates walked across the stage fulfilling the ceremonial exercise, receiving certifications, diplomas and degrees – and now, embark on careers and ventures in their chosen fields.

This convocation is the last for retiring president of the college, Dr. Patricia France, who has held the position since 2015.

"It has been a privilege to serve the students of St. Clair and my greatest pleasure to have seen you achieve your aspirations as graduates,” said France. “Thank you - and please remember, be kind."

St. Clair College convocation on Feb. 22, 2024. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)