Special weather statement for Windsor-Essex

A special weather statement is in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Environment Canada warns of significant snowfall late Wednesday into Thursday.

The area could see 10-15cm with reduced visibility and rapid accumulation.

Monday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries in the morning. High of 1 C, wind chill of -8 C.

Monday Night: Cloudy. A few flurries beginning overnight. Low -4 C. Wind chill -10 C overnight.

Tuesday: Flurries ending early in the morning then cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. High zero. Wind chill -8 C in the morning.

Wednesday: Snow. High of -1 C.

Thursday: Cloudy.40 per cent chance of flurries, high of -2 C.

Friday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High -3 C.

Saturday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. High of -3 C.