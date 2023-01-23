Special weather statement for Windsor-Essex
A special weather statement is in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
Environment Canada warns of significant snowfall late Wednesday into Thursday.
The area could see 10-15cm with reduced visibility and rapid accumulation.
Monday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries in the morning. High of 1 C, wind chill of -8 C.
Monday Night: Cloudy. A few flurries beginning overnight. Low -4 C. Wind chill -10 C overnight.
Tuesday: Flurries ending early in the morning then cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. High zero. Wind chill -8 C in the morning.
Wednesday: Snow. High of -1 C.
Thursday: Cloudy.40 per cent chance of flurries, high of -2 C.
Friday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High -3 C.
Saturday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. High of -3 C.
Feds say 'no willing partners' to bring fire codes onto First Nations — including AFN
The federal government does not have a willing partner to find a way to introduce fire codes on First Nation reserves, a newly released document shows.
'Why did you even let us rebook?': Regina couple's destination wedding disrupted twice by repeated Sunwing cancellations
Sunwing has cancelled a number of winter flights from Regina, Saskatoon and Winnipeg, causing chaos for one Regina couple’s wedding plans as flights for their destination wedding in Mexico were cancelled not once, but twice.
A quarter of Canadians think prices will eventually fall. Here's why that's unlikely
According to a Bank of Canada survey, more than a quarter of Canadians believe that current decades-high prices will drop five years from now.
Mass shooter's motive elusive as Monterey Park mourns 10 dead
Investigators scrambled on Monday to discover why a 72-year-old gunman opened fire in a California dance hall popular with older patrons and killed 10 people before fatally turning a gun on himself hours later.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet begin three-day retreat in Hamilton
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his ministers are gathering at a Hamilton hotel today to begin a three-day cabinet retreat.
'Ready, willing and able': COVID-19 vaccine policies at Ontario hospitals are keeping some health workers from filling dire staff shortages
Despite Ontario no longer requiring health-care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, all of the province's 140 public hospitals continue to enforce a mandatory vaccination policy, leaving some experienced front-line workers in the dust as facilities face a staffing crisis.
'Significant' snowstorm heading for southern Ontario. Here's what to expect
Southern Ontario is on track to get hit with a significant winter storm this week, with 'rapidly accumulating snow' expected to make travel difficult.
Mental health therapy is not 'one size fits all': Expert on how to find the right treatment
As Canadians emerge from the pandemic, more are dealing with mental health problems. To treat the conditions, one expert says, therapy is not a 'once size fits all' approach and should be done differently depending on the illness and person.
1 dead after snowmobilers caught in avalanche near Valemount, B.C.
One person has died after two snowmobilers were caught in an avalanche near Valemount, B.C. Saturday.
House explosion, lost luggage, smallest bar: Most read stories of the week
A house explosion in Kitchener, a lost luggage saga for a Cambridge couple, and a small bar in Guelph round out the most read stories of the week.
Significant snowfall on the way to Waterloo-Wellington
Much like the rest of southern Ontario, Waterloo region and southern Wellington County can expect plenty of snow during the middle of the week.
Teen dies in Brant County crash, OPP investigating
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a fatal early-morning crash in Brant County.
Special weather statement in effect for the region
A special weather statement is in effect for London-Middlesex and surrounding areas. According to Environment Canada, a Texas low is expected to bring snow to southern Ontario late Wednesday into Thursday.
Highway 401 reopens after 'Significant Fuel Spill'
A six-vehicle crash closed the westbound lanes of the 401 at Veterans Memorial Parkway (VMP) Sunday afternoon.
Collision sends two motorists to hospital with unknown injuries Sunday
OPP are investigating a serious two-vehicle collision that happened on Wonderland Road, north of Shorlea Line on Sunday evening.
Highway 11 closed in Oro-Medonte after tractor-trailer crash
All southbound lanes are currently closed, and northbound lanes are reduced to a single lane on Highway 11 at Line 14.
Man arrested in connection with Brampton shooting and Shelburne arson
A 40-year-old man identified as a ‘person of interest’ in the Jan. 20 shooting of a woman in Brampton and wanted for arson in Shelburne is now in police custody.
Rescue operations underway after snowmobilers fall through ice
Rescue crews in Six Mile Lake are searching for a missing snowmobiler after two snowmobiles fell through the ice Sunday morning.
Vale confirms seismic activity at mine prior to Sudbury earthquake
Vale confirms seismic activity at two Sudbury mines on the weekend with Earthquakes Canada recording a 2.8-magnitude earthquake on Sunday afternoon.
Suspect in mass killing of 10 at ballroom dance club found dead in van, Calif. sheriff says
The hunt for a gunman who killed 10 people at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club ended Sunday when authorities found him dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the van he used to flee after people thwarted his attempt at a second shooting.
NEW THIS MORNING | Police increasing presence in downtown Ottawa ahead of 'Freedom Convoy' anniversary
The Ottawa Police Services Board will receive an update on police preparations for a possible 'Freedom Convoy 2.0' this afternoon, ahead of the one-year anniversary of the protests against COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
Construction to begin this fall on new Salvation Army 'Centre of Hope' on Montreal Road
The Salvation Army hopes to begin construction on its new community hub in Vanier this fall, as the area councillor and residents continue to raise concerns about the proposed plan.
Popular Ottawa diner closing after 55 years in business
The Brookfield Restaurant will close its doors permanently on Jan. 31. The popular restaurant has been open on Brookfield Road for 55 years.
NEW | Working from home? Why employees in Ontario need to know about 'time theft'
Experts are warning that electronic tracking and monitoring of remote employees in Ontario could be used by companies as evidence of time theft.
Toronto cyclist challenges High Park speeding ticket in court
A Toronto lawyer is taking the city to court over a speeding ticket police officers issued to her while she was riding her bicycle down a hill in High Park.
Ontario patients did not turn to ERs in place of in-person doctor visits, study found
Ontario patients did not turn to emergency departments as a substitute for in-person visits with their family doctor during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new study has found.
Verdict expected today in trial of Montreal man charged with promoting hatred
A Quebec court judge is scheduled to deliver his verdict in the trial of a Montreal man accused of promoting hatred against Jews. Gabriel Sohier Chaput faces a single charge of wilfully promoting hatred in connection with a 2017 article he wrote for neo-Nazi website Daily Stormer -- one of hundreds he wrote for the site.
St-Pierre Plamondon accepts Sandro Grande's apology for violent 2012 comments
Parti Québécois (PQ) leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon officially accepted Sandro Grande's apology on Sunday after the two men spoke for over an hour at the PQ offices in Montreal. Montreal CF had hired Grande as head coach of the reserve team -- but he was quickly shown the door for 2012 comments in which he supported the shooter who attempted to assassinate former premier Pauline Marois.
Electronic logging device to be mandatory on heavy vehicles in Quebec as of April 30
As of April 30, an electronic logging device (DCE) will be mandatory in heavy vehicles in Quebec, which will make it possible to record work and rest hours.
Messy weather closes schools across the Maritimes; rain and snowfall warnings in effect
Another messy mix of weather has closed schools across the Maritimes Monday, and weather warnings are in effect in all three provinces.
Storm Watch: School closures and cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.
Suspect in custody after dangerous person alert issued in Cumberland County, N.S.: RCMP
A dangerous person alert in Cumberland County, N.S., has been cancelled Sunday after police say the suspect was taken into custody.
Two arrested in ridesharing assault: Police
Winnipeg police have arrested two people in connection to an assault of a ridesharing driver last week.
Organization calling for education property tax dollars to be used elsewhere
The Province of Manitoba has begun phasing out the education property tax - but some Manitobans say they'd rather the money go somewhere else.
More than 1,400 Albertans died from drug-poisoning deaths in 2022: provincial data
While there were more drug-poisoning deaths in Alberta until December last year than in 2020, deaths remain lower than 2021's record-breaking 1,842.
Victim in fatal Chestermere crash identified
The family of a man killed in a multi-vehicle crash near Chestermere has identified the victim.
WEATHER | Warm and sunny ahead of the Polar Vortex
Calgary's forecast: about to cool off drastically.
-
-
Police are now investigating a Sunday fire in southeast Edmonton as a sudden death.
1 dead after snowmobilers caught in avalanche near Valemount, B.C.
One person has died after two snowmobilers were caught in an avalanche near Valemount, B.C. Saturday.
Return of Lunar New Year parade brings 'hope,' celebration to Vancouver's Chinatown
A beloved annual event returned to the streets of Vancouver's Chinatown Sunday, with locals and visiting politicians alike welcoming the year of the rabbit.
Daylight stabbing sends 1 to hospital in New Westminster
Police in New Westminster are investigating after an injured man who had been stabbed was found on a bus Saturday afternoon.