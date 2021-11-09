Special Remembrance tribute to be projected on Old Chatham armoury

Chatham, Ont. -

Four Diamond Events and the Chatham Armoury will be honouring the brave men and women who have served, and continue to serve our country during times of war, conflict and peace.

On Wednesday Nov. 10, wartime photos will be projected on the former military facility from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and there will be a special tribute at 7 p.m. that will last approximately a half hour.

“As time passes and more veterans are gone and unable to share their stories, I think it’s important to keep their memories alive with tributes like this,” says organizer Lisa Lester.

Lester says it’s a free, walk-in event and that all are welcome, noting the entire tribute is outdoors, so masks and vaccination passports are not required. Lester notes registration either online beforehand or at the gate is needed.

“I can’t imagine what they went through and they did that all for us and others’ freedom, we should just really not let go of that,” Lester says.

The Chatham Armoury will project war time photos on its walls Wednesday in honour of Remembrance Day shown in Chatham, Ont. on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (Chris Campbell/CTV Windsor)

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 642 is across the street. President Len Maynard is excited for the Remembrance Day Eve tribute, telling CTV News the Nov. 11 service this year is special in that residents can attend again in person.

“We live for this day because it’s a day of solace and a day of remembering our brethren, our men and women that served with us,” Maynard says.

Maynard explains the armoury serves as a nice backdrop for historic Tecumseh Park, calling it a very special place in the City of Chatham.

“It’s a nice thing to see the community getting involved and doing these special things,” he said.

“What they do with the armoury, with these light shows, it’s nice to get the public involved and to do a special one for Remembrance Day this year is just that, very special.”

Donations to the legion’s poppy fund are encouraged at registration.