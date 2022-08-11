Southwestern Ontario agriculture community celebrates farmers’ market success

Sarah Graham, owner of Sarah’s Farm Market in Chatham-Kent, Ont., on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Sarah Graham, owner of Sarah’s Farm Market in Chatham-Kent, Ont., on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver