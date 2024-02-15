WINDSOR
    • Snow and rain expected for Windsor

    Environment Canada says Windsor residents can expect some snow and rain.

    The snow is expected to change to rain near noon on Thursday. Risk of freezing rain in the morning. Snowfall amount is predicted to be about 2 centimetres. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 60 becoming west 40 gusting to 70 near noon. High 3C. Wind chill -11C this morning.

    As for Thursday night, partly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. Wind west 40 km/h gusting to 70 becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 overnight. Low -4. Wind chill -12 overnight.

    Here’s the forecast over the next week:

    • On Friday, a mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy in the afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 1. Wind chill near minus 9.
    • Friday night..cloudy. Low minus 8.
    • Saturday..cloudy. High minus 2.
    • Saturday night..cloudy. Low minus 7.
    • Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4.
    • Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 4.
    • Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 6.
    • Monday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 4.
    • Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.
    • Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 5.
    • Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.

