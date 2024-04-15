WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Small demonstration prompts police action near site of 2022 bridge blockade

    Rally on the sidewalk at Tecumseh Road West and Huron Church Road in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, April 15, 2024. (Ricardo Veneza/CTV News Windsor) Rally on the sidewalk at Tecumseh Road West and Huron Church Road in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, April 15, 2024. (Ricardo Veneza/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    What proved to be handful of demonstrators were protesting the federal carbon tax over the noon hour in Windsor moved police to act and remind the public that blocking “critical economic infrastructure” is illegal.

    On Monday, four people took to the eastside sidewalk at Tecumseh Road West and Huron Church Road waving Canadian flags and posting signage in opposition to the federal government’s pollution pricing program.

    “All it is, is a made up hoax to charge you more money and make you go bankrupt with no money in your pocket to even have your own home and feed your own family,” one of the demonstrators told CTV News, going only by the name Vincent. “It’s disgusting and it has to stop now.”

    The planned protest in the same area where a few hundred people blockaded international trade across the Ambassador Bridge for a week in February 2022 raised enough concern for the Windsor Police Service to notify the public it would take precautionary action in the area and issue a warning to demonstrators:

    “We will maintain a visible presence and respond as needed to protect our community and ensure that those who attempt to block or impede access to the bridge or other critical infrastructure will be held criminally accountable,” read a statement on X account for WPS.Windsor police on scene near a rally at Tecumseh Road West and Huron Church Road in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, April 15, 2024. (Ricardo Veneza/CTV News Windsor)

    Further north along Huron Church Rd., at the intersection with Girardot Street, officers prepared signage for a potential road detour.

    According to Transport Canada, the 2022 six-day blockade at the Ambassador Bridge contributed directly to an estimated $2.3 billion in halted trade.

    This afternoon, demonstrators railed against the price on carbon as a measure hurting Canadians while dismissing the accompanying Canada Carbon Rebate (CCR) as a “treat dangled in front of your face.” Although the demonstration took place on the same day of the first CCR payment of the year, demonstrators say the protest was not connected.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'Rust' armourer gets 18 months in prison for fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin on set

    A movie weapons supervisor was sentenced to 18 months in prison in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western film "Rust," during a hearing Monday in which tearful family members and friends gave testimonials that included calls for justice and a punishment that would instill greater accountability for safety on film sets.

    Here's what to expect in the 2024 federal budget

    Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be presenting the 2024 federal budget on Tuesday, revealing how the federal Liberal government intends to balance the nearly $40 billion in pre-announced new spending with her vow to remain fiscally prudent.

    Prince Harry in legal setback about security protection in U.K.

    Prince Harry's fight for police protection in the U.K. received another setback on Monday, when a judge rejected his request to appeal an earlier ruling upholding a government panel's decision to limit his access to publicly funded security after giving up his status as a working member of the royal family.

    A look inside the gutted 24 Sussex Drive

    The National Capital Commission is providing a glimpse inside the gutted 24 Sussex Drive, more than a year after the heritage building along the Ottawa River was closed.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News