WINDSOR, ONT. -- With the city in the red zone, the City of Windsor is moving forward with re-opening measures in place.

Outdoor skating returns to Charles Clark Square on Monday with only 10 skaters able to skate at one time. Mandatory face coverings and social distancing rules are also in place. Those interested must reserve ice time online.

As far as Chatham-Kent, which also remains in the red control category, their municipal arenas opened this weekend. No new ice bookings are being taken, but they are resuming existing contracts.

The Tecumseh Area and St. Clair Beach Community Centre will reopen designated rentals with screening protocals in place beginning Monday. Only those who booked in December of 2020 will be contacted for ice time.

More information can be found othe city's website.