

CTV Windsor





Emergency crews had to deal with multiple overdoses at the Sarnia Jail Friday.

Fire Rescue Services were called to the facility on North Christina Street just before 5 p.m.

When they arrived, they found three inmates and one guard overdosing on an opioid.

Sarnia firefighters performed an emergency decontamination on the affected patients.

Two more guards were exposed to the drugs and also suffered an overdose.

Their current conditions are unknown.