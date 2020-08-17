WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting six new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The region has had a total of 2,424 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 2,251 people who have recovered.

Health unit officials say three new cases are in the community, two are workers in the agri-farm sector, one is a resident in a retirement home.

Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says even though the region is in Stage 3 of reopening, many of the complaints from community members are around the same issues.

“The concerns and complaints continue to be the masks and physical distancing complaints,” says Ahmed.

There are three workplaces experiencing outbreaks, including one manufacturing facility in Windsor, one agriculture facility in Leamington and one agricultural facility in Kingsville.

There are two long-term care or retirement homes in outbreak status - New Beginnings in Leamington, and Shoreview at Riverside in Windsor.

There have been 71 deaths related to the virus in Windsor-Essex. Forty-nine are related to residents in long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.