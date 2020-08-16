WINDSOR, ONT. -- There are two new cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex, the health unit reported Sunday.

Of the two new cases, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says one is a close contact of a confirmed COVID-19 case and one is travel-related.

To date, there has been 2,418 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region including 2,253 people who have recovered.

The weekend saw four new cases of COVID-19, two on Saturday and two Sunday.

According to data on the health unit website, most confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been among those in the 20 to 29 and 30 to 39 age ranges.

There are currently four workplaces experiencing outbreaks including one manufacturing facility in Windsor, two agriculture facilities in Leamington and one in Kingsville.

There are now two long-term care or retirement homes experiencing outbreaks — New Beginnings in Leamington, and Shoreview at Riverside in Windsor.

There have been 71 deaths related to the virus in Windsor-Essex. Forty-nine are related to residents in long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.