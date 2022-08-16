SIU releases identity of man with machete shot by police in downtown Windsor

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has released the identity of the man who was shot and killed by a Windsor police officer.

The SIU said in an update Allan Andkilde, 70, died in hospital following the incident on Monday.

Police responded to a weapons call around 2:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Wyandotte Street East and Ouellette Avenue where a man was wielding a machete and threatening people.

According to reports, there was an interaction between the man and police when one officer deployed a taser and another shot him.

Paramedics took Andkilde to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. A post-mortem exam is scheduled for Wednesday.

Six investigators have been assigned to the case. One subject official along with five witness officials have also been assigned, the SIU says.