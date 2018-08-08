

CTV Windsor





St. Clair College is re-naming its business school following a $5 million gift from the Zekelman family.

The announcement that the school will become the Zekelman School of Business & Information Technology was announced Wednesday.

It is the single largest contribution to the college.

“St. Clair College proudly honours the Zekelman family for their contributions to community as well as the leadership they have provided in industry and philanthropy,” said college President Patti France.

“We look forward to a long relationship that sets a new standard for business, raising the bar in advanced education.”

Barry Zekelman, chairman and CEO of Zekelman Industries, said his family welcomed the opportunity to influence the leaders of tomorrow by supporting St. Clair College.

“There is no better way to secure the future than ensuring quality post-secondary education that prepares the next generation for leadership”, said Zekelman.

In 2007, Zekelman and his wife Stephanie established a foundation, which contributes to many organizations and community initiatives.

The Zekelmans have chaired numerous fundraisers on both sides of the border.