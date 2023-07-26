Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Windsor-Essex
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Windsor-Essex.
The forecaster says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.
Wind gusts of 90 to 110 km/h are possible. Heavy rainfall with local amounts of 50 to 75 mm. Nickel to toonie size hail possible. Risk of tornadoes.
The storm is expected to hit late this afternoon and this evening.
“A line of thunderstorms incoming from Lower Michigan will reach southwestern Ontario late this afternoon. Strong to damaging winds will be the primary hazard followed by heavy rainfall. Heavy downpours associated with thunderstorms may produce local amounts of 50 to 75 mm,” said the weather advisory.
This rainfall may occur over a relatively short period of time. Tornadoes cannot be ruled out, especially over extreme southwestern Ontario.
Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.
Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.
