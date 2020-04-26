LONDON, ONT. -- Talk about insult to injury.

Several homes on beleaguered Erie Shore Drive near Erieau were broken into over the weekend.

Chatham-Kent police say they were first notified Saturday.

Police say the crimes occurred over the past 48 hours.

Last month, the municipality forced homeowners out during a state of emergency after the dike gave out, flooding numerous houses.

Police continue to investigate the break and enters.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cst. Amy McClellan at (519) 436-6600, ext. 87214.