Seven Windsor record stores are the focus of a Record Store Day documentary screening

Windsor photographer and director Syx Langemann is hosting a free Record Store Day screening of his new docuseries ‘Spinning Stories’ that explores the recent resurgence in vinyl records.

The documentary showcases local record stores and collectors, highlighting their unique experiences and perspectives while emphasizing that record collecting is not just about the music, but also the social aspect of connecting with like-minded individuals and sharing memories through music.

“The documentary literally is because of Record Store Day,” Langemann explained.

“It's like Christmas morning and a Christmas movie on Christmas morning,” he said, referring to the excitement that comes with each year’s Record Store Day events.

“There's so much more to collecting and why people collect and then it kind of started and it's kind of like a tattoo habit, but it's essentially going to continue and the collection will continue and it keeps growing and growing and getting bigger and not necessarily organized, but it's there,” said Langemann.

Along with filmmaker Gavin Michael Booth, Langemann visits seven record stores across Windsor-Essex, including Dr. Disc, Galaxy Records, and Going Thru Vinyl Records, to name a few.

“I hit every record store we have,” Langemann said. “It's an eight-part documentary series. So each of them kind of gets their own highlight. The eighth episode kind of goes a little bit more into the record swaps, record store days, and events that kind of go on.”

Langemann continued, “There's a lot of newer, younger collectors and that was one of the things that I really wanted to make sure was also in the documentary. That it wasn't just a bunch of old guys listening to 1970s music. There's a lot of new music coming out. A lot of indie bands are actually producing vinyl and it's this amazing physical art form and some of the records, the actual physical record that you see, are just works of art.”

Langemann said Saturday's free screening of the Bell Fibe TV 1 docuseries at the Capitol Theatre is his way of giving back to the local community, noting donations to the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Windsor-Essex will be accepted at the door.

“It's really important to me to, in a way, give back to the community that gave me this documentary over the last couple of years. Not make them pay, have a nice kind of community event for it. And then if you do come in, the CMHA will be there to accept any donations in honour of Dave Hunter,” said Langemann. “We lost Dave hunter, a good friend of mine and also a record collector over the filming the documentary. So money essentially will hopefully then go to the CMHA.”

Langemann noted the screening starts at 1 p.m., allowing collectors and vinyl record enthusiasts time to visit their favourite stores in the morning.

“I think it's awesome,” said Going Thru Vinyl Records owner Jason Hoffer, who noted his Ottawa Street store opens early at 8 a.m. “Everybody's got their own way and reason for collecting records and they're not all the same. They may not even have a record player, but they want that as a token, like a t-shirt or something like that, a keychain of their favorite artists.”

Hoffer continued, “Music is universal. I think that there's a need right now for records because now that we're living in a time where there's so much blue screen, everybody works all day in front of a computer. Then at night they're watching movies on their computer. This is now a hobby that you can share with family members.”

“You have an album that you love, and it means something. It becomes a soundtrack to your life. And so when you listen to it, all these memories come rushing back and it creates conversation and you can kind of say to your son or daughter, ‘Hey, do you know what this song means to me, do you know what I was doing during this time,’ and that becomes awesome,” said Hoffer.

Liam O’Donnell, owner of Dr. Disc Records on Ouellette Avenue, said it’s amazing to have a documentary put a positive spin on the vinyl record industry and is grateful to have been included.

“It makes downtown a little more inviting,” O’Donnell said. “It's amazing because Syx, he's into it himself. So you know, having someone that's into the collecting and really loving it, to actually ask the questions and you know that he cares… It's really nice.”