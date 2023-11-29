WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Senior assaulted in alleged road rage incident

    Amherstburg Police

    Windsor police say a senior was assaulted at a business in Amherstburg in connection to a road roge incident Monday morning. 

    Officers were called to the 400 block of Alma Street oaround 9 a.m. for a report of an injured person. Police arrived to find a 63-year-old man with injuries to his face.

    Police say the victim and the suspect, a 36-year-old man, were involved in a road rage incident. The suspect then followed the victim into a store on Alma St. where he reportedly assaulted the victim before taking off.

    The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

    Police were able to identify the suspect and his vehicle with the help of video surveillance. The 36-year-old has been arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm.

    Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

    If you were in the 400 block of Alma St. at approximately 9 a.m. and witnessed the incident, police are asking you to contact the Windsor Police Criminal Investigations Unit Amherstburg Detachment at 519-736-8559, ext. 230.  

