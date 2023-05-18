Second tentative deal reached for Flex-N-Gate workers

There’s a second tentative agreement proposed for Flex-N-Gate workers in Lakeshore after the first deal didn’t go through.

Unifor Local 195 employees voted down a tentative deal at a ratification vote last weekend.

Local president Emile Nabbout tells AM800 they returned to the table and have reached another tentative agreement.

"The members, since 2008, 2009, have stepped up the plate to help the company survive during challenging times. Today, because of all the inflation and challenges in the economy, the members feel they need those gains coming back to them," says Nabbout.

Nabbout says he hopes the second tentative deal will cover the concerns raised by the membership.

"I'm hopeful that on Friday we addressed all the issues that the membership brought forward and continue building the relationship with Flex-N-Gate Lakeshore and bring in a new investment," he says.

The next ratification vote is scheduled for Friday, May 19.

About 200 Unifor Local 195 employees work at the Flex-N-Gate plant off Patillo Road. It is a Tier 1 supplier to the Windsor Assembly Plant.