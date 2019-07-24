The hunt for a permanent replacement for former Windsor Police Chief Al Frederick continues.

Mayor Drew Dilkens previously stated he hoped to announce the new chief shortly after Frederick's retirement on June 30.

Pam Mizuno is acting as interim chief, the first woman to hold the position in the 152 year history of the Windsor Police Service.

"We've gone through a very extensive process," says Dilkens. "We're very comfortable with acting chief mizzuno and her role and as soon as we have more news for the community, we'll be happy to share it."

Dilkens says the delay is due in part to two temporary absences on the police services board.

However, the mayor says the search is moving along appropriately.

At June's police services board meeting, Dilkens said three candidates were short listed for the job.

Frederick retired at the end of June after 35 years of service as a police officer.

Frederick became the chief in 2012 and was scheduled to retire in January 2018, but delayed his plans after the city submitted a bid to take over policing in the Town of Amherstburg.