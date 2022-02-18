School buses cancelled across region because of snow, 401 closed in Chatham-Kent

All school buses in the region have been cancelled following Thursday's dumping of snow.

All buses are cancelled for the city of Windsor and Essex County although it's PA day for elementary and secondary students. Buses are also cancelled in Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton.

Meanwhile, secondary school students across Lambton-Kent will be doing remote, teacher-led virtual learning today. All secondary schools will be closed to students for in-person learning.

The University of Windsor has also cancelled all classes Friday because of the inclement weather. St .Clair College has also cancelled all in-person classes, labs and clinical placements until 12 p.m.

Although Environment Canada has lifted warnings for our area, many roads remain icy and snow covered from Thursday's freezing rain and heavy snow. Motorists should give themselves extra time to get to their destinations Friday and drive according to road conditions.

There are reports of several crashes along the 400-series highways across Southwestern Ontario. Westbound Hwy. 401 is closed between Chatham and Tilbury because of a collision near Merlin Road.

OPP had to close some stretches of the 401 near Tilbury and the 402 in Lambton County Thursday because of numerous crashes and poor driving conditions.