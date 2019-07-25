Sandpoint Beach unsafe for swimming, almost all other Windsor-Essex beaches open
Sandpoint Beach in Windsor, Ont., on July 16, 2019. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, July 25, 2019 2:26PM EDT
Swimmers have plenty of options if they want to hit the beaches in Windsor-Essex this weekend.
The Windsor Essex County Health Unit says all of the beaches are open, but Sandpoint Beach is posted as unsafe for swimming.
Officials report higher than normal E.coli bacteria levels in the water.
Holiday Beach also remains closed due to unsafe shoreline conditions from high water levels.