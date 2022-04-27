Salvation Army launches 'Soap With Hope' offering free shower services to those in need

Salvation Army’s Centre of Hope in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (Rich Garton/CTV Windsor) Salvation Army’s Centre of Hope in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (Rich Garton/CTV Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia cuts natural gas to 2 NATO nations in escalation

Russia cut off natural gas to NATO members Poland and Bulgaria on Wednesday and threatened to do the same to other countries, dramatically escalating its standoff with the West over the war in Ukraine. European leaders decried the move as 'blackmail.'

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver