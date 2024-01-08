Safety Village gets $1-million donation from Stephanie and Barry Zekelman Foundation

The Safety Village is getting a $1-million donation from the Stephanie and Barry Zekelman Foundation.

For over two decades, The Safety Village has been the leader in delivering safety education initiatives to the residents of Windsor-Essex.

Monday's announcement with The Stephanie and Barry Zekelman Foundation solidifies a shared vision for a safer and more informed community.

"The Stephanie and Barry Zekelman Foundation is thrilled to join forces with The Safety Village in their commendable efforts to educate and safeguard our community. We recognize the pivotal role The Safety Village plays in shaping the safety mindset of residents, and it is with great pleasure that we contribute $1 million to support their invaluable programs. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to creating a safer environment for the next generation," said foundation president Barry Zekelman.

Melissa Lauzon, The Safety Village executive director, said they are profoundly grateful for the generosity The Stephanie and Barry Zekelman Foundation has shown their cause.

“This transformative donation will empower us to upgrade our educational infrastructure, develop innovative safety programs, and expand outreach initiatives. Through this partnership, The Safety Village will continue to evolve and meet the changing needs of our community. We are thrilled about the opportunities that lie ahead, and we look forward to making an even greater impact with their support,” said Lauzon.

She said the support will undoubtedly leave an enduring legacy, ensuring that The Safety Village continues to lead in safety education for years to come.