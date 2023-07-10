Rubber duck race this weekend to support hospice

A classic rubber duck race will be centre stage for The Hospice of Windsor and Essex County Inc. this weekend.

On Saturday, July 15, 4,000 rubber ducks will take a dip as part of the Belle River Sunsplash at Lakeview Park West Beach along the canal.

The public can purchase $5 raffle tickets to enter the race. If your raffle ticket matches either the first, second, or third place finishers, you can win up to $1,750.

In addition, all proceeds will directly support care for hospice patients and families in our community.

Katharen Bortolin is the director of Community Engagement and Advancement (CEA) at The Hospice of Windsor and Essex County Inc.

"Ticket sales are all by phone, but we will also be on site at Sunsplash Thursday, Friday, and Saturday - up until the race,” said Bortolin. “Until about half an hour before the race we will be selling these tickets. Or you can call the hospice at 226-348-0768, and we'll be able to sell you those tickets over the phone."

