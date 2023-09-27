Windsor

    Road reopens after crash in Amherstburg

    Vehicle damage after a crash at Alma Street and Howard Avenue on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor) Vehicle damage after a crash at Alma Street and Howard Avenue on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)

    Windsor police officers with the Amherstburg detachment have reopened a busy intersection after a crash.

    The collision took place at Howard Avenue and Alma Street around 7:39 a.m. on Wednesday.

    Police say two vehicles were involved in the crash and there are reports of minor injuries.

    The intersection was temporarily closed to traffic, but reopened at 9 a.m.

