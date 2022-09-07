Return of Detroit Auto Show offers new experience

BREAKING | Subject of Sask. manhunt taken into custody

Police say the prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan has been taken into custody. Myles Sanderson was located and taken into custody in Rosthern, Sask., around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to an update on a civil emergency alert that has been in effect in the province since Sunday morning.

An image being shared on social media appears to show the arrest of Myles Sanderson. (Facebook)

  • Man stabbed with his own knife after altercation: LPS

    A London man has been charged after an incident involving a knife and a dog. Around 7 p.m. on Aug. 17, a man and woman were sitting at a picnic table playing music in a park at 580 Clarence St. when police say a man they don’t know approached them with a dog.

  • What to do when you're in debt

    Many people struggle with personal debt, and a new report from Equifax shows consumer debt rose to $2.32 trillion this year - with Albertans having the highest amount of non-mortgage debt at over $25,000 on average.

