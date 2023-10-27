Retired nurse calls for free access to new RSV vaccine for all Canadian seniors

Stephanie Champ may be retired from healthcare but she’s not done getting involved in the field.

The 65-year-old retired nurse has started an online petition, calling on the Ontario government to make the new respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine free for seniors.

Currently, the shot is covered for people 60 and older who live in long-term care, elder care lodges and some retirement homes — those who live at home, like Champ, face a cost of up to $300.

“My childhood friend, who I love like his sister, has severe asthma and she went and was told it's not going to be covered,” Champ explained.

Champ wonders who can afford that these days, much less a senior on a fixed income.

“Yes people that have retired have saved but not for this economy,” she said.

Her petition went live on Oct. 8 and has since been signed more than 15,000 times.

Along with gathering signatures, Champ sent a letter to Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones.

CTV News reached out to the province for comment – a spokesperson form the minister’s office chalked constraints on availability up to supply limitations.

Pharmacist Tim Brady said that’s been the blueprint for vaccine rollouts in the past.

“This is a similar process to that of the shingles vaccine,” Brady said. “Because it’s new there’s only so much to go around.”

The benefit of Arexvy, which was approved by Health Canada for senior this summer, is that data has shown it can provide coverage for two seasons.

Meaning most may only need a shot every two years without boosters.

Brady tol CTV News he’s optimistic those in long-term care settings can be covered by the end of the year.

“So then next year, I wouldn’t be surprised if it expands to larger groups of people,” he said.

Another catch with the current stage of rollout is that the RSV vaccine can not be administered by a pharmacist the way flu shots and COVID-19 vaccines can.

According to Brady, that’s because pharmacists have been permitted to administer a list of vaccines and, because Arexvy is new, it’s not on the list yet.

In a prior release, the province said that will change “soon.”

Champ said she looks forward to the expansion of availability, especially considering many of her peers don’t have a family doctor to administer a shot if they could afford it.

She said she’s pleased with the reception of her petition but won’t be happy until the shot is free.