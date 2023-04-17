Report outlining a inflatable water park floated before Essex council
Essex council will discuss the possibility of adding a floating inflatable water park to Colchester Beach during its council meeting Monday.
According to a report to council, the company, Aqua City, is looking to lease space at 87 Jackson Street in Colchester for the park starting May 15.
Aqua City reached out to the town with the proposal in October 2022.
The Town of Essex then contacted the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) to see if land use permissions were possible for this type of park. The MNRF confirmed it is possible, but a Land Use Permission must be registered with the province.
The town is requiring Aqua City to undertake a safety audit by the Lifesaving Society, Canada’s lifeguarding expert that establishes water safety standards.
"That's like Canada's life guarding expert to make sure that everything was going to be safe and well placed for the users," Ward 3 Coun. Jason Matyi told AM800 News. "The people that are going to be able to enjoy this park."
The lease agreement would include some safety requirements as well, including the requirement of life jackets for all users, lifeguards and emergency phones, children under five years old will not be permitted and children between five and 10 will need parental supervision.
The town will pay 50 per cent of the cost for the safety audit and the initial Land Use Permit. The report says the safety audit will relate to the beach and waterfront as well as the floating water park. The cost is estimated to be about $3,000, but the town expects that would be offset by revenues from Aqua City.
According to the report, the proposed lease will require Aqua City to pay 10 per cent of sales revenues to the town Monday.
Matyi told AM800 while the park could be a good opportunity, he still has some questions to raise.
"Parking in this area is a concern and a top priority," he said. "I know we're working on some creative solutions for parking, so I would like to have these answers. And how it's going to look on our waterway. A lot of people like to come down to our beach as a gem and we don't want to clutter it too much."
The report states there is no expected costs to the town in future years if the water park continues.
- With files from AM800 News
