Reflecting on death of Pope Benedict: ‘His legacy will be complex’

Pope Benedict XVI died Saturday at the age of 95.

“I mourn his passing with other Catholics,” said Mark Yenson, associate academic dean and religious studies professor at King’s University College in London, Ont.

“I urge Catholics to understand that he was complex and his legacy will be complex.”

Yenson says Benedict started in 2005 “at a time of great turmoil” in the Catholic Church “when it was becoming clear how widespread, for instance, the clerical sexual abuse crisis was.”

Diocese of London Bishop Ronald Fabbro issued a statement Saturday on the death of Benedict.

It reads, in part, “he gave strong leadership to bring an end to the scandal of clergy sexual abuse, which he referred to as “filth” in the Church,” Fabbro writes. “When he visited Ireland, he said that the Church must admit that there were grave errors of judgment and failures of leadership. He urged bishops to implement norms and cooperate with civil authorities.”

Yenson believes Benedict will be remembered also as, “one of the greatest theologians of the 20th century. He is the last living link to the Second Vatican Council in the 1960s, which changed the face of modern Catholicism.”

“His (Benedict’s) theology will remain important and influential, especially regarding the dignity of the human person, political and economic solidarity, and the relationship of faith and culture,” writes Yenson.

Benedict served as Pope until 2013 when he made the “radical” decision to resign from his role, according to Yenson.

“The last Pope to do that was in the 15th century,” Yenson said.

He was then referred to as Pope Emeritus Benedict.

“His resignation in 2013 was an important act of humility and service,” Yenson wrote in a news release issued by King’s University College Saturday.