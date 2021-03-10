WINDSOR, ONT. -- Environment Canada is predicting a record-breaking high temperature for the Windsor area on Wednesday.

The forecaster says Wednesday will reach a high of 19C, with a mix of sun and cloud and a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Wind will be south 30 km/hr gusting to 50.

“A bit of a clearing before the next wave of precipitation comes in, a good southwesterly flow warm air ahead of a cold front,” says CTV Windsor meteorologist Gary Archibald.

On Thursday, there’s a 40 per cent change of showers with a high of 19C and a low of 0C.

Temperatures drop on Friday, with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 10C.

It cools off even more on Saturday, with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 4C.

The average high this time of year is 5C and the average low is -3.6C.

The record high temperature in Windsor for March 10 was 16.6C in 2013.