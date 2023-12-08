Reconciliation-in-Action: Caldwell First Nation hosts first ever conference for municipalities in Southwestern Ontario

Municipal leaders and staff from across Windsor and Essex County are attending a historic conference on “Reconciliation in Action” hosted by the Caldwell First Nation at the Ojibway Nature Centre Friday.

The conference for local governments is intended to develop deeper understandings about the history, presence and experience of First Nations people who have lived on the lands of Windsor and Essex County.

“We cannot have true reconciliation without shared understandings of what has happened, what our story is and who we are today as leaders in creating healing and economic participation as a Nation,” Chief Mary Duckworth explained in a release.

“These are our rights.”

“This conference will develop an understanding of the harms and inequities that have existed for hundreds of years, and the legislation which exists to ensure First Nation people are engaged, consulted and are accommodated by municipal governments on development and the use of lands and waters in the region,” Chief Duckworth continued,

“We look forward to collaborating with all of the municipalities in Windsor-Essex on economic development opportunities for the betterment everyone who lives in the region.”

The event takes places one day after Cindy Woodhouse was elected National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations in Ottawa.

Participants took part in a morning ceremony and heard presentations from Duckworth on treaty relationship, and from First Nation policy analyst, Russ Diabo on strength of claim and First Nations rights and interests.

Gord Peters, a well-known First Nations political advocate who has been involved in government negotiations on First Nation rights will facilitate a question-and-answer session.

After a group photo at 1 p.m., the afternoon sessions will feature presentations on planning by consultant advisor, Natalya Garrod, and on engaging archaeology by Zack Hamm the environmental consultation department manager for the Caldwell First Nation.