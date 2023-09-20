Windsor

Recognize them? Police seek six theft suspects in Windsor retail thefts

Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects in four separate theft incidents. (Source: WPS) Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects in four separate theft incidents. (Source: WPS)
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects in four separate theft incidents.

Police say all six suspects were seen leaving various retail locations in Windsor without paying for items.

If you can identify any of the suspects, you can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

