Recent fire not holding back Windsor's Bright Lights display

Bright Lights Windsor returns to Jackson Park on Dec. 1 with several new features to compliment the annual festive event.

This year’s theme is ‘Bright Lights Windsor: Where Tradition Shines,’ with city officials ensuring the return of fan-favourite display zones, the W.E. Made It: Holiday Market and sensory-friendly Silent Nights.

“We're bringing a festival that is bigger, it's better, it's brighter, and we certainly can't wait to welcome everyone back,” said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens.

During the annual media preview event on Wednesday, festival organizers said new elements like LED chair swings, a Step n’ Lights path, Storybook Train Station, singing trees, Santa bench, Games Tent, and Adirondack chairs and fire tables would be set up throughout the park.

“We weren't quite sure whether fire was the right thing to do this year but you know what, we think people are going to love it and have a lot of fun in the park,” Dilkens exclaimed.

Earlier this week, fire destroyed a new children’s hay-maze feature along with a maple leaf light display inside the park, causing $100,000 in damages according to Windsor Fire and Rescue.

“We get that the fire destroyed one of the elements that we had hoped to deliver this year,” Dilkens explained. “And in replacing that we want to see if there's something else we can do, it will be nowhere near the size and scale of what we had planned.”

Dilkens said a substitute light display would be erected in its place while Windsor police continue to investigate Sunday’s fire.

“I think we have to understand the cause of the fire and that's what police are investigating,” Dilkens said. “We operate Bright Lights in a manner that is safe. That's how we intend to operate it. It's a free event. It's designed to be a family event. We want kids to come out so we don't want to do anything that would put any family members or any person in our city in danger.”

He continued, “[Windsor] Fire has ruled out electrical sources as a cause and so police are investigating to see if in fact it was arson. That certainly creates a difficulty if it's a criminal offence and police are investigating and hopefully we'll be able to find the culprit if in fact it was arson.”

Mean time, as preparations and equipment installations for Bright Lights Windsor continue, the final section of perimeter fencing at Jackson Park is being installed.

Opening ceremonies take place this year at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1 after which the event runs every night from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. until Jan. 7, 2024.

Mike and Lisa from the Morning Drive on AM800 CKLW will be this year’s emcees for the opening night.