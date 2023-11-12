Windsor police investigating after fire breaks out at Jackson Park

Windsor police are investigating after a fire broke out at Jackson Park on Sunday afternoon.

Large plumes of smoke were seen billowing from the park at approximately 4 p.m.

The area was secured with fire crews at the scene putting the blaze out.

Officials said bales of hay that were part of the Bright Lights Windsor display caught fire, but it is unclear how the fire initially started.

According to Windsor police, the fire is currently under "active investigation."

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story