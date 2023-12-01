WINDSOR
Windsor

    • RCMP warns their phone number has been spoofed, used in scams

    RCMP

    The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Windsor detachment is warning residents of a spoofed phone number that has been used to illegally intimidate and defraud victims.

    The RCMP phone number 519-948-5287 has been spoofed, which means a scammer used a device to mask their real phone number and display a different number that doesn’t belong to the caller.

    The RCMP is reminding residents that police will:

    • Never ask you to make payments using bitcoin or gift cards
    • Not show up to your home to collect money for a child in jail
    • Not ask for your personal information such as your Social Insurance Number (SIN), your date of birth (DOB) or phone number

    If you suspect you are being scammed, police say to hang up, wait 10 minutes and call your local police service.

    Scammers have the technology to keep a spoofed number for 10 minutes, that’s why police recommend waiting the 10 minutes before calling police.

    The RCMP in Ontario is not the police of jurisdiction. In Ontario, the RCMP federal laws, including national security, border integrity, transnational, serious and organized crime and financial crimes such as cyber crime, money laundering and counterfeiting. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH

    WATCH Kangaroo spotted on the loose east of Toronto

    Commuters east of Toronto were met with a surprise Friday morning when a kangaroo was spotted hopping alongside the roadway. Anyone who spots the marsupial is being asked to report the sighting to a community-run pet organization in Oshawa, Ont.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News