Ratification vote underway for Caesars Windsor employees

Caesars Windsor employees are voting on a new tentative deal on Sunday.

Unifor Local 444 and the casino reached a tentative agreement on Friday.

The first ratification vote took place at the Caboto Club at 9 a.m. on Sunday and the second vote is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Great turn out for our in-person morning Casino ratification meeting.



Let’s Go!!!#uni444votes#uni444bargaining pic.twitter.com/R81Nw9APUM — Local 444 Unifor (@LOCAL444UNIFOR) March 20, 2022

Union leaders and casino executives started contract talks on Feb. 18. The current contract was set to expire in April 2022.

The last contract was signed after a 60-day strike in the summer of 2018.