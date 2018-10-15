

Quicken Loans is opening a technology office in Windsor in early 2019.

The new location will be in the historic Old Fish Market Building at 156 Chatham St. West in downtown Windsor.

The Ontario office will consist of primarily software, technology, engineering and programming jobs.

The office is expected to house over 100 tech workers at capacity.

Quicken Loans is the largest home mortgage lender in the United States.

The expansion into Canada will allow Quicken Loans and its Family of Companies to recruit top talent from Windsor, Toronto, Waterloo and all of Ontario to support the company’s growing need for additional technology talent.

“We learned a lot more about Ontario’s deep technology talent pool over the past couple of years as we explored pitching the international border of Windsor/Detroit to various companies,” said Jay Farner, CEO of Quicken Loans. “As Quicken Loans continues to grow and set the standard for innovation, we remain focused on recruiting additional technology talent to our brainforce.”

Farner says with their headquarters located in downtown Detroit, they have a tremendous opportunity to tap into the rich technology pipeline both stateside and in Canada.

Quicken Loans and the family of companies will lease more than 9,000 square feet of office space in the Old Fish Market Building. Renovation of the new location is expected to be completed in the first or second quarter of 2019.

“The relationship we developed recently with them as we jointly pursued various technology companies to our international border cities helped us share the strong value proposition of Windsor,” says Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens. “Quicken Loans is an amazing company with a great work culture. We look forward to working closely with them in the months and years ahead as they grow their presence in our city.”

Quicken Loans currently does not offer mortgages in the Canadian market, although it has publicly stated its interest in learning about the Canadian home mortgage market.

This will be the second foray into Canada for the Detroit-based home lender. In 2016, Rocket Homes, a subsidiary of the same holding company as Quicken Loans (Rock Holdings Inc.), purchased Toronto-based OpenHouse Realty.