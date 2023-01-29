Protestors, faith leaders, DWBIA chair call for Windsor city council to support SafePoint location
As Windsor city councillors consider rescinding their support for the previously-approved location for the SafePoint consumption and treatment site (CTS), protestors are expected to be outside city hall demanding the project move forward as scheduled.
During Monday's council meeting, Ward 3 councillor Renaldo Agostino is expected to introduce a motion that would see council reconsider the location of the site on 101 Wyandotte St. E. near the Canadian entry point of the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel.
Last year, council narrowly approved the location with a 6-5 vote. Among those who voted in support are Rino Bortolin and Chris Holt. Both individuals have since been replaced by councllors who say they are opposed to the Wyandotte location: Agostino and Ward 4 representative Mark McKenzie.
"The site is weeks away from completion and there is no grounds for this motion especially when you consider the location having had the most in-depth consultation process with over 3,000 community points of contact including residents, organizations and businesses over the last four years," said organizers for the "Call to Action: Rally at City Hall" in an online statement.
"Windsor needs the CTS site NOW! We cannot wait any longer. We must show up for our community and urge city council to vote NO on this motion."
The announcement of the rally comes about 48 hours after McKenzie said on AM800's Live and Local that he does not support any location for a safe consumption and treatment site in WIndsor.
“I’m all about spending money on addiction and recovery services for addicts instead of enabling them to take more drugs," said McKenzie, adding he campaigned in last fall's election on reversing council’s decision to support a CTS.
“I’ve dealt with addicts in the past, friends, some family members unfortunately as well, and one of the ways to fix that addiction is you gotta get them out of that environment."
He doesn’t believe the city needs a CTS — but if one must be established, he thinks it belongs in the hospital. Instead, he's calling for money to be spent on more mental health services in Windsor, Ont.
“People who suffer from mental health should be getting treatment. They shouldn’t get a quote ‘safe spot’ to do their illicit drugs,” said McKenzie.
Following Agostino's announcement that he would introduce the motion, Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association chair Brian Yeomans took to social media to express his disappointment. Speaking to CTV News on Sunday, Yoemans said it is "unnecessary" for council to reconsider its previous support of the CTS location.
"People are already using there right now. People are in those parking lots and in those alleys using drugs right now. Putting it in a building can reduce the amount of visibility of the people using which seems to be what [the people opposed to the location] are so concerned about," said Yoemans.
In a joint letter issued Sunday afternoon, faith leaders from more than 25 places of worship wrote directly to city councillors, asking them to continue supporting the location of the CTS on Wyandotte St. E.
"We remind you that this Consumption and Treatment site has already been approved democratically. This is, by majority, something the community has demonstrated it wants," the letter reads.
"If there is a motion against the current location, there has to be correlating community data which proves the residents, community partners, and businesses do not want this here - not anecdotal evidence."
According to Michael Brennan, executive director of Pozitive Pathways, a Windsor-based advocacy group for people living with or at risk of getting sexually transmitted infections, safe consumption sites have nothing to do with enabling people who may abuse substances.
Brennan added CTS is valuable because healthcare staff can meet a user “where they are at” in order to gain trust, build a relationship and help them begin the process of sobriety.
“We do that using people with lived experience and medical or social expertise to connect them to either the resources that they need at that moment, and or a treatment recovery support plan that will work to reduce harm to themselves,” said Brennan.
Pozitive Pathways, he said, has been working alongside the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) and other local agencies for “many years” to establish a CTS to save lives.
They released a statement late Friday in support of moving forward with the CTS — slated to open by the end of March — and to launch a petition for residents to sign.
Brennan said Saturday they have had to “exhaustively” present their case to city council “over and over again," adding when he heard Coun. Renaldo Agostino would ask council to reverse their support on Monday, he was “confused.”
“Communication is expected but not reciprocated by these councillors and for them to be fully informed and that's what I find disingenuous around the process,” said Brennan.
WECHU hosted a virtual town hall Wednesday on the CTS, covering all issues on the subject.
Windsor city council meets Jan. 30 at 4 p.m. Agostino’s notice of motion will be heard closer to the end of the meeting. At least 21 delegates are set to speak on the motion.
Following a request for comment, Ward 7 Coun. Angelo Marignani said he will "conduct further research" on the issue and hear from all delegates before coming to a decision on how he will vote.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'COVID is not done,' Canadian infectious disease expert says ahead of WHO announcement
While RSV and flu cases steadily decline in Canada, the World Health Organization is set to announce on Monday whether it still considers COVID-19 a global health emergency, but one infectious disease specialist says we still need to keep an eye on the coronavirus.
Father pushing Manitoba to follow Ontario, Saskatchewan in screening for CMV
Roughly one in 200 babies born in Canada today will have congenital cytomegalovirus, a virus that can lead to hearing loss, intellectual disability or vision loss. But with only two provinces screening newborns for CMV, one father is asking other health-care systems to do more.
23 vehicles towed, dozens of tickets issued as rally marks one-year anniversary of 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa
OPS and Ottawa Bylaw officers issued 192 parking tickets and 67 Provincial Offences Notices in downtown Ottawa this weekend, as hundreds of people marked the one-year anniversary of the 'Freedom Convoy'.
Former Mississauga, Ont. mayor Hazel McCallion dies at 101
Former Mississauga, Ont. mayor Hazel McCallion, nicknamed 'Hurricane Hazel,' has died. She was 101 years old. Premier Doug Ford said McCallion died peacefully at her home early Sunday morning.
As Canada's RCMP marks 150th anniversary, a look at what it says needs to change
After years of reports and allegations detailing a 'toxic' workplace, Canada's RCMP says it is trying to evolve, focusing on diversity in its organization and repairing relationships with communities as it marks its 150th anniversary.
'24,' 'Runaways' actor Annie Wersching has died at 45
Actor Annie Wersching, best known for playing FBI agent Renee Walker in the series '24' and providing the voice for Tess in the video game 'The Last of Us' has died. She was 45.
Russian teen faces years in jail over social media post criticizing war in Ukraine
A Russian teenager must wear an ankle bracelet while she is under house arrest after she was charged over social media posts that authorities say discredit the Russian army and justify terrorism.
Ryan Reynolds goes through range of emotions in FA Cup match
Ryan Reynolds went from joy to despair, and punch-the-air ecstasy to desolation.
U.S. mom convicted of killing her infant twins
A Missouri mother who reported that her infant twins were stillborn has been convicted of manslaughter. Maya Caston, 28, was convicted of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and two counts of child endangerment.
Kitchener
-
Local group organizes townhall with WRPS Chief to discuss action against hate crimes
Sunday marks the 6th anniversary of a deadly attack at a Quebec City mosque where six men were killed and five others were critically injured.
-
Person posing as rideshare driver allegedly sexually assaults passenger
Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating an alleged sexual assault by an individual posing as a rideshare driver.
-
Kitchener business raises funds for humane society to mark one year anniversary
Terrible Toby's Pet Depot has now been in operation in Kitchener for a full year, and to mark the milestone, the store started as a fundraiser to help support animal rescues.
London
-
'Precedent setting case': Southwestern Ontario judge rules homeless encampment can stay in park
It could be a watershed moment for homeless policies in Ontario. A judge denied a Region of Waterloo court bid for an injunction to have homeless encampments removed from land at Victoria Street North and Weber Street West in Kitchener due to too few shelter spaces, and the decision is already on the radar of city officials and homeless advocates in London.
-
'Police all over my yard': Neighbours recount 13-hour Woodstock, Ont. standoff
The Woodstock Police Service have arrested three men following an overnight standoff. Inspector Marci Shelton told CTV News London the incident began on William Street, just off Ingersoll Avenue shortly after 9 p.m.
-
Multiple engines respond to Sunday morning factory fire in London, Ont.
Seven London Fire Department vehicles, including an aerial unit, responded to an alarm at in the city’s northeast end Sunday. Just before 8 a.m., dispatchers were alerted to a structure fire at Zucora Home on Clarke Road, north of Dundas Street.
Barrie
-
Three people in custody after robbery at Barrie telecommunications store
Three People are in custody after reports of a robbery at a telecommunications store in Barrie.
-
-
Casino in Wasaga Beach celebrates grand opening
Playtime Casino Wasaga Beach celebrated its grand opening Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
Greater Sudbury apartment fire leaves one in hospital, 30 displaced
An apartment fire in Greater Sudbury Saturday evening has left one man in critical condition and displaced 30 residents.
-
Driver receives 24 traffic tickets in less than 24 hours
A southern Ontario driver operating a commercial motor vehicle based in Edmonton, Alta. has been charged with 24 Highway Traffic Act offences in a 24-hour period before the vehicle was removed from service in northern Ontario.
-
Former Mississauga, Ont. mayor Hazel McCallion dies at 101
Former Mississauga, Ont. mayor Hazel McCallion, nicknamed 'Hurricane Hazel,' has died. She was 101 years old. Premier Doug Ford said McCallion died peacefully at her home early Sunday morning.
Ottawa
-
23 vehicles towed, dozens of tickets issued as rally marks one-year anniversary of 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa
OPS and Ottawa Bylaw officers issued 192 parking tickets and 67 Provincial Offences Notices in downtown Ottawa this weekend, as hundreds of people marked the one-year anniversary of the 'Freedom Convoy'.
-
Winter storm brings up to 18 cm of snow to Ottawa on Sunday
The second winter storm to hit Ottawa in five days slowed down the commute across the city on Sunday, and slowed down the city's efforts to clean up from last week's 30 cm of snow.
-
Red flag flying on Rideau Canal Skateway forces festival to cancel event
With the world's largest skating rink still closed, the Ice Dragon Boat Festival scheduled for next weekend has been cancelled.
Toronto
-
Former Mississauga, Ont. mayor Hazel McCallion dies at 101
Former Mississauga, Ont. mayor Hazel McCallion, nicknamed 'Hurricane Hazel,' has died. She was 101 years old. Premier Doug Ford said McCallion died peacefully at her home early Sunday morning.
-
Trudeau remembers 'trailblazer' Hazel McCallion as tributes pour in for late Mississauga mayor
Late Mississauga Mayor Hazel McCallion is being remembered for the many ways she contributed to not only to the city she led for 36 years, but also the province and country following her death on Sunday morning.
-
Man dead after daylight stabbing in downtown Toronto; suspect in custody
A man is dead and a male suspect is in custody following a stabbing at a downtown Toronto apartment building on Sunday afternoon.
Montreal
-
Trudeau attending ceremony marking 6th anniversary of Quebec City mosque shooting, Legault out
The sixth anniversary of the attack on Quebec City's Grand Mosque will be marked this Sunday evening, with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in attendance, but without Premier Francois Legault.
-
Quebec basic income program begins, but advocates say many low-income people excluded
Anti-poverty activists are praising the Quebec basic income program as a good step toward helping people meet their basic needs — but say strict eligibility criteria exclude many of the province’s lowest-income residents.
-
Montreal will focus on clearing snow, not removing it, until snowfall stops
As snow continues to pile on Montreal's streets, the city has decided to pause its snow removal operation from last Friday's storm. In the meantime, crews will focus on plowing the streets to keep up with the snowfall that's currently pummeling the city.
Atlantic
-
Actress and former senator Viola Leger, best known as La Sagouine, dies at 92
Actress, teacher and former senator Viola Leger has died at the age of 92.
-
'I personally am effected by that': Nova Scotians express outrage over death of Tyre Nichols
Horror, outrage, and pain are just a few words Robert Wright uses to describe his feelings after watching Tyre Nichols pinned and assaulted by officers in Memphis.
-
Man, 21, stabbed in Cole Harbour business: RCMP
Police in the Halifax area are investigating after a stabbing Saturday in Cole Harbour.
Winnipeg
-
How Manitoba RV and boat dealers are coping with inflation
RV and boat supply shortages during the pandemic made getting the vehicles tough to obtain, but with stock back to pre-pandemic levels, other challenges are now on buyers' minds.
-
Black History Month celebrations begin in Manitoba
Black History Month doesn’t start for a few more days, but that hasn’t stopped Black History Manitoba from kicking things off early with a tribute to one of the world's greatest civil rights leaders.
-
Winnipeg firefighters tackle overnight house fire in Sage Creek
Fire crews are cleaning up after an overnight blaze in Sage Creek.
Calgary
-
The day the beer cooler fried: Craft brewer closes due to suddenly exploding suds
A Calgary craft beer store experienced its worst case scenario Saturday night.
-
University of Lethbridge students push back against controversial speaker
The University of Lethbridge says a controversial guest speaker appearance will go ahead, despite pushback from some students.
-
Cold temperatures to end soon for Calgary and area
An extreme cold warning was issued Sunday morning for the area around Airdrie, Cochrane, Olds and Sundre.
Edmonton
-
Overnight fire in apparently 'abandoned' house: EFRS
Fire tore through a house north of downtown Edmonton Saturday night.
-
Outdoor rink in Leduc damaged in Saturday fire
Smoke and flames could be seen billowing out from an outdoor rink on the south side of Leduc Saturday night.
-
Oilers' offence lowers the boom on Blackhawks in 7-3 win
Tyson Barrie scored a pair of goals as the Oilers headed into a nine-day break in the schedule on a winning note, coming away with a 7-3 victory over the lowly Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver school named after British general who ran concentration camps up for re-naming
A Vancouver school named after a British general who set up concentration camps in South Africa where thousands died is one step closer to having a new name.
-
Nurse 'did not adequately assess' or care for unresponsive person, B.C. college finds
A former Kelowna nurse has been disciplined by her professional college for her inadequate response to an unresponsive person at the entrance of the emergency department where she was working in September 2021.
-
B.C. woman plans to use $125K lotto prize to replace what she lost in floods
A Merritt woman who recently won $125,000 from a scratch-and-win game plans to use some of the jackpot to replace what she lost when catastrophic flooding hit the city.