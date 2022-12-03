Prohibited driver flees scene of crash, later arrested: Chatham-Kent police

A prohibited driver has been charged after allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash on Friday, Chatham-Kent police said.

According to a press release from the Chatham-Kent Police Service, on Friday police responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Chatham, Ont.

Police said one of the involved vehicles had fled the scene, and suffered heavy front-end damage in the collision.

Responding officers later located the suspect vehicle, and police said its airbags had deployed and was leaking fluids as it was driving.

The suspect parked at an apartment building and fled the vehicle, leaving it running. After a short period the suspect returned to the vehicle and was identified by police.

Police said that a 26-year-old man from Chatham was found to have a criminal driving prohibition and was arrested.

The accused was also charged under the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act and the Highway Traffic Act.

The accused was released with a future court date and his vehicle was impounded for 45 days.