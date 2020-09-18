WINDSOR, ONT. -- Another reprieve for workers at the west Windsor Nemak Plant.

Production of aluminum engine blocks was scheduled to stop on Sunday, but the plant chair for Unifor Local 200 says it's been extended for another week.

Mike Jobin says there about 130 workers currently at the plant.

However after Sept. 27, that number will drop to about 30 employees.

“Their job will be to prep final engine blocks for shipping and to wind down operations,” said Jobin.

Jobin says the new date for closure is Oct. 18.

The company has stated the plant is too small and inefficient.