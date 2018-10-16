

Postal workers could walk off the job next week.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) says it has given strike notice to Canada Post.

The union representing 50,000 Canada Post employees says rotating strikes will begin Monday if agreements aren’t reached with the Urban Postal Operations and Rural and Suburban Mail Carriers bargaining units.

"Our members gave us a clear mandate to take job action if Canada Post refused to address our major issues – health and safety, gender equality and preserving full-time, middle class jobs," says Mike Palecek, CUPW National President. "Our goal is still negotiated settlements with no postal disruption. This week is Canada Post's chance to make that happen."

If job action is necessary, rotating strikes will begin at 12:01 am, Monday, October 22 — locations have yet to be determined.

Key demands for postal workers include improved job security, an end to forced overtime and overburdening, better health and safety measures, service expansion and equality for RSMCs.

The possibility of a work stoppage has hovered over Canada Post since Sept. 26 after postal workers voted overwhelmingly in late summer in support of a potential walkout to back their contract demands.