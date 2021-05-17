Advertisement
Possible exposure of COVID-19 at Shopper's Drug Mart
CTV Windsor Published Monday, May 17, 2021 10:26AM EDT Last Updated Monday, May 17, 2021 11:07AM EDT
Shopper's Drug Mart on Dougall Ave. (Michelle Maluske, CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is asking the public if you visited the Shopper’s Drug Mart on Dougall Ave. to monitor yourself for 14 days following the date of possible exposure.
The Shopper’s Drug Mart is located at 3950 Dougall Ave., Windsor.
Dates of possible exposures are:
- May 8 from 6 p.m. - 12 a.m.
- May 9 from 4 p.m. - 12 a.m.
- May 11 from 6 p.m. - 11 p.m.