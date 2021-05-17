WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is asking the public if you visited the Shopper’s Drug Mart on Dougall Ave. to monitor yourself for 14 days following the date of possible exposure.

The Shopper’s Drug Mart is located at 3950 Dougall Ave., Windsor.

Dates of possible exposures are:

  • May 8 from 6 p.m. - 12 a.m.
  • May 9 from 4 p.m. - 12 a.m.
  • May 11 from 6 p.m. - 11 p.m.